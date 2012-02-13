Thread: Change of view.

I've come across this view in a panel for FS2004 & I'd be grateful if someone who knows about these things can tell me what the numbers stand for ?
Fixed Window37=Camera View
VIEW_DOWN_WINDOWS=37
VIEW_DOWN_ZOOM=0.500
VIEW_DOWN_EYE=0.000, -5.000, 0.000
VIEW_DOWN_DIR=45.000, 5.800, 0.000
[Fixed Window37]
file=vinten70mm.bmp
file_1024=CameraView.bmp
size_mm=1024,768
position=4
visible=0
ident=30
sizeable=1
render_3d_window=1
I would like to change the view to look less down & more straight ahead towards the horizon....................
Mank thanks.
