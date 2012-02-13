Thread: Change of view.

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    I've come across this view in a panel for FS2004 & I'd be grateful if someone who knows about these things can tell me what the numbers stand for ?
    Fixed Window37=Camera View

    VIEW_DOWN_WINDOWS=37
    VIEW_DOWN_ZOOM=0.500
    VIEW_DOWN_EYE=0.000, -5.000, 0.000
    VIEW_DOWN_DIR=45.000, 5.800, 0.000

    [Fixed Window37]
    file=vinten70mm.bmp
    file_1024=CameraView.bmp
    size_mm=1024,768
    position=4
    visible=0
    ident=30
    sizeable=1
    render_3d_window=1

    I would like to change the view to look less down & more straight ahead towards the horizon....................
    Mank thanks.
    The first number in the View Down Dir line is the angle of the vertical axis in degrees:
    VIEW_DOWN_DIR=45.000, 5.800, 0.000
    That's the one to change.
