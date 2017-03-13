Thread: smoke

why does my smoke and vapor trail looks black and squares
Assuming you are using FSX, you probably have a corrupted effect/texture file, or a missing texture file that gives the smoke/contrail effect the black color.
Download and run (gauges_recovery_fsx.zip) in the File Library.
