Thread: smoke

    warrenflyboy
    why does my smoke and vapor trail looks black and squares
    mrzippy
    Assuming you are using FSX, you probably have a corrupted effect/texture file, or a missing texture file that gives the smoke/contrail effect the black color.

    Download and run (gauges_recovery_fsx.zip) in the File Library.
