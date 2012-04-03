Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Replicating WWII bombing mission

    Default Replicating WWII bombing mission

    So, I just got the a2a B-17, which I love. I am thinking about setting up something rather ambitious

    I would like to set up a flight of b17 bombers, inclusief my own plane, together with a ai flight of b17 planes, on a bombing mission from England to Brest, France...

    Would this be possible. Download a b17 ai model, and make a flight of say 12 b17's follow a flight plan from a airfield in England to Brest, and back.

    Could u fs9 gurus please give me some pointers?

    Thanks!

    ColR1948:

    Instead of having them land, have them do a TNG (Touch and Go).

    If you use AIFP (AI Flight Planner) you can select what airport to fly from and to, on the outbound leg select TNG but on the inbound leg de-select it so it just land as normal, also make sure you have it IFR then it won't land at the TNG airport but fly low them climb again.

