Thread: Replicating WWII bombing mission

So, I just got the a2a B-17, which I love. I am thinking about setting up something rather ambitious
I would like to set up a flight of b17 bombers, inclusief my own plane, together with a ai flight of b17 planes, on a bombing mission from England to Brest, France...
Would this be possible. Download a b17 ai model, and make a flight of say 12 b17's follow a flight plan from a airfield in England to Brest, and back.
Could u fs9 gurus please give me some pointers?
Thanks!
