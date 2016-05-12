Active Sky Not Connecting to Server
Out of the blue my Active Sky is giving me a window error saying it is unable to connect to servers. Hey, no firewall problem here been working fine for five years or more. My simulator computer is dedicated to my flight simulator. Anything to do with windows 7 not being supported anymore? Anyone else having issues as of today? I always have REX it's working OK.
Mike G.
Intel Core i7-4770K, ASUS MAXIMUS VI HERO Motherboard, , 8GB Memory , EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 6GB Video Card,Corsair Enthusiast 750W 80+ Bronze Certified ATX Power Supply,Windows 7 64bit, Corsair Hydro Series H55 CPU Cooler
