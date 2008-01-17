Hi all,

So, I am having this stutter, just after take off. When I look to my right, (always fly from VC), I see this stutter, for a second or so. Besides that performance is great, but this thing is really annoying. I have tried many different things, settings inside FS9, Nvidia Inspector settings, cfg tweaks, and so on..But I can`t seem to fix it..

I have a modest system:

Windows 10-64 bit
I7-3770K (no OC)
Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti
8 GB DDR3 RAM

I have W10 and FS9 installed on two separate SSD`s..

I also use Process Lasso, to set CPU priority to high..

This happens at every airport, add on or default, with any plane I use..

I hope someone can help me out

Thanks in advance