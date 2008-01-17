Hi all,
So, I am having this stutter, just after take off. When I look to my right, (always fly from VC), I see this stutter, for a second or so. Besides that performance is great, but this thing is really annoying. I have tried many different things, settings inside FS9, Nvidia Inspector settings, cfg tweaks, and so on..But I can`t seem to fix it..
I have a modest system:
Windows 10-64 bit
I7-3770K (no OC)
Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti
8 GB DDR3 RAM
I have W10 and FS9 installed on two separate SSD`s..
I also use Process Lasso, to set CPU priority to high..
This happens at every airport, add on or default, with any plane I use..
I hope someone can help me out
Thanks in advance
