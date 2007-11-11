Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: lines between land texture rectangles

  #1
    Roger Wensley
    Roger Wensley
    Roger Wensley is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    was Canada
    Posts
    452

    Default lines between land texture rectangles

    Years ago Holger Sandmann told me how to turn a water lake to an ice lake, and I froze Canada for the winter, and posted the result. He also told me how to get rid of the dark lines that appear from a certain distance between the rectangles of ice. I did not do that as it was 10 minutes per lake and I didn't have the 20 spare years to do every lake in Canada. As a result I cannot now remember what he told me. I now have the same problem with grass textures for an airport and need to fix it in the required 10 minutes. Instead of chasing up Holger and bothering him I thought I would ask on here.
  #2
    ColR1948
    ColR1948
    ColR1948 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    Manchester UK
    Posts
    2,763

    Default

    I'm guessing here but was adding ice textures or swapping them for the water ones, but backup the originals first?

    Col.
  #3
    tgibson_new
    tgibson_new is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    San Diego
    Posts
    1,794

    Default

    Might it be you reduce the texture mapping a few pixels in from each side?
    Tom Gibson

    CalClassic Propliner Page: http://www.calclassic.com
