I have a fresh install of FS9 using Window 7.
I decided for a change to fly around Australia and New Zealand and surrounding Islands, so I downloaded some WOAI and installed them, they work fine, installed some military from MAIW, they work fine.
So I added some of my own using AIFPv3, I set the flight for Local time, I go to the departure airport at the set time but no AI, I look on TrafficToolBox and sometimes I see them but at a different time, sometimes I search and just can't find them, I'm using AI type aircraft too by the way.
So just out of curiosity I made an AI flight plan for the UK, it worked no problem, the same aircraft was there, taxi and tookoff, am I missing something here, I normally fly the UK and most of Europe and never had this problem, any ideas please?
Col.
Bookmarks