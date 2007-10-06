Hello everyone
A few years ago I was still running FSX and a friend greatly enhanced my local airport, Hidden Lake FA40. I have moved on to P3Dv4.5 and a lot of the buildings from the FSX version do not appear in P3D which I suspected would happen.
My friend does not have P3D and cannot update the airport so he sent me the build file. I have the registered version of ADE and planned at a minimum to update the hangar area but I cannot find T shaped hangars.
Can someone offer a source for these hangars?
Thanks
Ed
Bookmarks