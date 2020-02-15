Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Flight Simulator 2020 Updates

    jamesdcosta
    Default Flight Simulator 2020 Updates

    Microsoft Flight Simulator Team released an updated a few minutes ago:

    "As the team enters the dog days of summer, we’ve been hard at work putting the finishing touches on many of the big updates we’re planning to share toward the end of summer. Our excitement continues to build, as does our impatience to share this information with you. So we press forward counting down the days until we can open the hangar doors and dive into the details with you.

    There are many very important topics being discussed in the community (e.g. New Flight Model/IFR-VFR Flight/Weather Simulation Depth/VR Support, etc.). The team is constantly monitoring the feedback/suggestions being discussed and please know that many of these topics and more, will be covered thoroughly in near future updates.

    In the meantime, here’s a work-in-progress screenshot, and confirmation that the Insider Program will be starting in early August as part of our development roadmap kickoff.
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    Default

    James, your internet connection seems to be a bit slow.
