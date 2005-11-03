Hi,
Just wondering if anyone is bothered by the spinning prop flickering in most FS planes. It is simply non realistic. Most of the planes I have flown in FSX or Prepar3d have a flickering prop disc which is normal at lower RPMs but during acceleration the flickering should smooth out and disappear to a smooth arc once at high rpm in flight just like in a real plane. In the default prop planes and most addons the flickering continues all the time and takes away the illusion of speed.
Several years back I had the Flight1 Meridian and Flight1 got it right. At cruise all you could see was a faint arc out the windshield which looked very realistic. A2A also got it right with their Cessna 172. I just hope with all the great scenery and realism that FS2020 is showing in previews, that they tweak the spinning prop illusion.
Does anyone know if it is possible to alter the prop disc in any FS plane. I currently am using Prepar3D. Thanks, Tom
