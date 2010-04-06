Thread: When flying over the Netherlands

Results 1 to 2 of 2

When flying over the Netherlands

    Default When flying over the Netherlands

    ATTENTION PLEASE:

    It seems a concern has been voiced by someone in the Netherlands about the inherent danger of flying with a canoe. To address this concern FSX Canada has issued a notam to all Canadian FSX pilots to limit flying over the Netherlands to using just an airplane and no canoe! While I may disagree with this sentiment I firmly believe in respecting the beliefs of other FSX citizens throughout the world and will abide by the *one* dissenting opinion coming from somewhere in the Netherlands. As proof that I am obeying as instructed I offer photographic proof that I HAVE NOT STRAPPED A CANOE TO MY PLANE FOR MY NEXT FLIGHT!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: stewart_spb011.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 127.8 KB  ID: 215638

    Click image for larger version.  Name: stewart_spb010.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 168.7 KB  ID: 215639

    Thank you for your kind attention regarding this matter!
    Gary
    

    
