Thread: When flying over the Netherlands

ATTENTION PLEASE:
It seems a concern has been voiced by someone in the Netherlands about the inherent danger of flying with a canoe. To address this concern FSX Canada has issued a notam to all Canadian FSX pilots to limit flying over the Netherlands to using just an airplane and no canoe! While I may disagree with this sentiment I firmly believe in respecting the beliefs of other FSX citizens throughout the world and will abide by the *one* dissenting opinion coming from somewhere in the Netherlands. As proof that I am obeying as instructed I offer photographic proof that I HAVE NOT STRAPPED A CANOE TO MY PLANE FOR MY NEXT FLIGHT!
Thank you for your kind attention regarding this matter!
Gary
