As the title says, I have a Sim-Hawk PRO. It uses a PS/2 keyboard to input controls, which is the part I'm having trouble with.
It works perfectly fine when I plug the PS/2 cable into a laptop docking station. However, it will not work when plugged into my desktop's PS/2 input. I've tried enabling Windows 10 to use the i8042prt driver, and no luck. I bought a PS/2 to USB adapter, and no luck with that either. I can get the Sim-Hawk to beep twice if I plug it into the USB adapter while it's on, but that seems like an error noise.
If anyone has any ideas, it would be much appreciated.
