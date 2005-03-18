A new Delta Virtual is on the scene today. We know that there are many out there already but we believe we have a great base product. Starting with monthly updated schedules so you're always flying the most current routes and aircraft. Our Delta Virtual promise to you is that these will always be consistently updated.
We also feature a build-a-trip system that allows our pilots to build trips/pairings instead of just searching and flying one flight at a time. Pilots at Delta Virtual are restricted to a ranking system that only permits certain aircraft to be flown within each rank, thus making it more of a challenge and a goal to work towards.
Our Events Center also allows our pilots the ability to create their own group flights and post it for the entire airline to see. No more waiting on Admin to create a group flight. If you have an idea and want to see who will sign up and join, go ahead and create your own.
We have integrated SimBrief dispatching on-site, giving you a more realistic and comprehensive briefing package.
Do you enjoy taking screenshots and sharing them? Our built-in screenshots center allows for easy drag and drop uploads. Other pilots within the airline can "like" and vote on their favorites each month. The pilot with the most votes wins our Moments Screenshots Contest and receives a special award.
Our system is operated by professional, real-world aviation employees and PIREPS are evaluated on a one-on-one basis. Our staff team does a great job of providing feedback and training based on your flight results.
This is just some of the features we have to offer.
Feel free to visit us at http://www.flydva.org
- Delta Virtual | Staff Team
