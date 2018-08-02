Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: CLS 747-200/300 problems - landing gear is invisible and no VC

    BraselC5048
    Default CLS 747-200/300 problems - landing gear is invisible and no VC

    After buying the CLS 747-200/300 HD/FSX from SimShack, the installer not working, a customer support email and a new installer and activation code, now there's a new set of problems. There isn't a virtual cockpit (despite the panel.cfg clearly having gauges listed for it), and the landing gear sitting on the runway has the doors open, but the landing gear itself is invisible. (I can't raise the landing gear with the plane on the ground either.) For what it's worth, all the aircraft folders have names such as CLS_747_200_v15_Lite, for example, so I don't know if only no VC versions got installed, but that wouldn't explain the landing gear. A fix on my end, reply to the last support email, new support ticket, or just buy it again from somewhere else more mainstream who would already have the latest and correct version? (sold under Just Flight?)

    Thanks.
    tiger1962
    Did you run the install .exe as Administrator? If not, some features such as the VC may not have been installed. The landing gear is .xml coded and if the .xml and/or the .ini file is missing, the landing gear will be too.
