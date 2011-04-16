So I am not sure if this the bet place to ask this question but hopefully someone can help me. So I really love flying VRS Superbug in P3D at night especially with night vision. The one problem that I am having is that with night vision on, the colored map display is too bright and when I try to adjust it it doesn't seem change how bright it is. Basically I can either turn it off or turn it on but when it's on stays at the same brightness level. Is there something I am doing wrong or is it normal for it to be this bright with night vision on.The other displays I can adjust it just fine so they aren't to bright with it on.
Thanks
