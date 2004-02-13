Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Around the World - Leg 1

  1. Today, 05:40 PM #1
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    3,007
    Blog Entries
    3

    Default Around the World - Leg 1

    OK, I was inspired. Here I go again!

    Imperial Beach NOLF (KNRS) Imperial Beach, CA to Xoxocotlan International (MMOX) Oaxaca, Mexico.

    PART 1

    The Route:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 212.9 KB  ID: 215599

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 93.3 KB  ID: 215600

    Blasting out of SOCAL

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 146.4 KB  ID: 215601

    Goodbye USA for a long while

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 183.5 KB  ID: 215602

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 121.9 KB  ID: 215603

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 71.9 KB  ID: 215604

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 79.8 KB  ID: 215605

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 110.9 KB  ID: 215606

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 119.7 KB  ID: 215607

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 53.3 KB  ID: 215608

    Please see PART 2
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:43 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    3,007
    Blog Entries
    3

    Default

    PART 2

    Approach and Landing to Oaxaca

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 72.6 KB  ID: 215609

    Cloud shrouded mountains and a visual approach!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 138.6 KB  ID: 215610

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 145.9 KB  ID: 215611

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 85.7 KB  ID: 215612

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 111.6 KB  ID: 215613

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 87.5 KB  ID: 215614

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr016.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 102.4 KB  ID: 215615

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 107.1 KB  ID: 215616

    About a 4 and a half hour flight
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. My Journey Around the World Leg 51: Goose Bay -- Iqaluit (Plus 50-leg progress r
    By Stonec0ld in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 02-13-2004, 01:27 AM
  2. AROUND the WORLD 2002 (Leg Nr.3) - COMMENTS ALWAYS WELCOME
    By PHCO in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 10-07-2002, 11:30 AM
  3. AROUND the WORLD 2002 (Leg Nr.2) - COMMENTS WELCOME
    By PHCO in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 10-07-2002, 03:23 AM
  4. AROUND the WORLD 2002 (Leg Nr.1) - COMMENTS WELCOME
    By PHCO in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 10-06-2002, 09:34 AM
  5. Around the World - End of Leg 2
    By Flashpoint in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 07-01-2002, 09:25 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules