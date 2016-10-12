Thread: I've Been Looking for a Boeing 767 in the New American Airlines Livery

Results 1 to 2 of 2

I've Been Looking for a Boeing 767 in the New American Airlines Livery

    Downwind66
    I've Been Looking for a Boeing 767 in the New American Airlines Livery

    Hard to find a freeware American Airlines (new livery) Boeing 767. The ones I have found had one issue or more with them. I currently have an older livery American Airlines Boeing 767 by iFDG/CamSim that flies like a champ and everything works! In my search for what seems impossible to find, I came across 2 repaints that I was really impressed by. Yes, they are iFDG/CamSim aircraft and the repaints were by a fellow named Mohammed Al-Khaalifa. Below is a Thomas Cook repaint for the 767 that I have. I also found a Delta repaint by the same painter. I don't get overly excited about things I run into while searching for other things, but this painter's works, to me, are really outstanding!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2020-2-15_15-57-52-737.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 189.6 KB  ID: 215598

    Just thought I would share with you all and give this guy a "THUMBS UP!"

    Rick
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Nice find Rick! Looking good.
