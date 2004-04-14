Pilots!
After much planning and two weeks of hard work, I am proud to announce that Thomas Cook Virtual has begun operations!
We currently fly to more than 80 destinations in 32 countries around the globe in North America, Africa, Asia and Europe.
Our current fleet consists of the A330 and A321, and we are currently in the process of expanding our fleet to include the 737, 757 and 767.
At the heart of our Airline is a sleek, modern, functional crew centre powered by Mark Swanâ€™s CrewCenter. Book and plan flights easily with our SimBrief integration, and track and submit flights with our easy to use ACARS software.
Come and join us on Discord: https://discord.gg/gKTBdmz
Sign up now: http://tcxvirtual.com
