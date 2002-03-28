Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: My Interpretation of 'Fly With That One Pilot Chick #2'

    Default My Interpretation of 'Fly With That One Pilot Chick #2'

    From that new article here, 'Fly With That One Pilot Chick #2', at FlightSim.com Not so easy to fly with FSX what that pilot is flying RW! (depart northbound Scappoose (KSPB), 4,000 feet, right heading 081° and pass over the BTG VOR. Thence 115° and over 1W1, 161° to KTTD). Personally stopped at KTTD Think it's interesting for RW pilot, a good training (in terms of tuning FSX included)
    All that flight from a pilot's POV



    Click image for larger version.  Name: kttd001.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 428.9 KB  ID: 215589
    Preflight at Scappoose (KSPB)



    Click image for larger version.  Name: kttd002.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 476.1 KB  ID: 215590
    Tuning instruments



    Click image for larger version.  Name: kttd002b.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 439.8 KB  ID: 215591
    Checking our route!



    Click image for larger version.  Name: kttd003.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 442.1 KB  ID: 215592
    After climbing to 4,000 ft, turning to BTG VOR



    Click image for larger version.  Name: kttd004.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 458.4 KB  ID: 215593
    Keeping flying



    Click image for larger version.  Name: kttd005.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 449.4 KB  ID: 215594
    Portland Intl I think on my right



    Click image for larger version.  Name: kttd006.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 432.9 KB  ID: 215595
    Soon at KTTD, turning in base



    Click image for larger version.  Name: kttd007.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 460.0 KB  ID: 215596
    Final to KTTD



    Click image for larger version.  Name: kttd008.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 298.4 KB  ID: 215597
    Flare and touchdown!


    -- those views with:
    .boxed FSX Gold Edition with the Acceleration Pack
    .default FSX Cessna 172
    .default weather
    .the freeware shader adjuster rdart78 and textures set (not used there) --
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France. i5 Intel processor, 4 Go of Ram, Nvidia GeForce 920MX, DirectX 12.0, and FSX Gold Edition with SP1, SP2. My personal flightsim website is at http://flightlessons.6te.net
    Default

    Nice Gerard! She is definitely doing a lot of work (and those following in the sim.). I’m so spoiled plugging waypoints into the GPS, I’m feel I’m too lazy to do it the “old” way
