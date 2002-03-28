Thread: My Interpretation of 'Fly With That One Pilot Chick #2'

From that new article here, 'Fly With That One Pilot Chick #2', at FlightSim.com Not so easy to fly with FSX what that pilot is flying RW! (depart northbound Scappoose (KSPB), 4,000 feet, right heading 081° and pass over the BTG VOR. Thence 115° and over 1W1, 161° to KTTD). Personally stopped at KTTD Think it's interesting for RW pilot, a good training (in terms of tuning FSX included)
All that flight from a pilot's POV
Preflight at Scappoose (KSPB)
Tuning instruments
Checking our route!
After climbing to 4,000 ft, turning to BTG VOR
Keeping flying
Portland Intl I think on my right
Soon at KTTD, turning in base
Final to KTTD
Flare and touchdown!
-- those views with:
.boxed FSX Gold Edition with the Acceleration Pack
.default FSX Cessna 172
.default weather
.the freeware shader adjuster rdart78 and textures set (not used there) --
Bookmarks