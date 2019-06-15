Hello Prepar3D Helicopter Pilots
I have been out of Flightsimulating for 3 years now .
But recently I purchased and installed Prepar3D v4.5
So far I am very happy that I choose Prepar3D and not X-Plane 11.
Unexpected even my Milviz Huey Redux which I purchased these days when FSX was up is working fine.
Yesterday I went to Milviz Website and saw that they updated the Huey with a tuning pack in February 2020
I watched the video at
http://www.hueytuning.com/en/home-us/
and I have to say it looks very impressive !!
So far I could see the new Huey has a new exterior light system, they designed new turbine effects and gave working guns to the UH-1C model .
Before I purchase, I want to ask you Helicopter Pilots :
Does anybody purchased this tuning package and can give us some reviews.
Thanks in advance
