Flight Sim Server Name....
FSXGLOBALSERVER 2020
Hey Everyone. Hope your all happy and enjoying your flight sim.
We have created a brand new website www.FlightSim2020.com
This site has been built to get ready for the new Flight Simulator coming out this year which we are all waiting for.
Currently. FSX has very poor communications built in. So many of us use third party software to chat with ATC and other pilots.
Our FSX Server uses Discord for online chat!
Our Discord Address can be found on our website www.FlightSim2020.com
Or our direct discord address is https://discordapp.com/invite/JTphVqn
You can find our multiplayer server in the FSX multiplayer list. Its called. FSXGLOBALSERVER 2020
We look forward to seeing you all join us here!
We fly out from
Our Discord Channel Rooms
USA - Los Angeles
USA -San Francisco
AUSTRALIA-SYDNEY
UK-HEATHROW
INDIA-NEW DELHI
CANADA-TORONTO
Flightsim2020.com Team
https://discordapp.com/invite/JTphVqn
Bookmarks