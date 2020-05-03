Team Fusion Simulations is proud to announce that we will be exhibiting at the upcoming Oz Flight Sim Expo at the Shellharbour Airport (near Wollongong - south of Sydney) on Saturday 2nd May and Sunday 3rd May, 2020. The expo is running in conjunction with Wings over Illawarra, the Sydney Airshow.
A crowd of 30,000 is expected at the airshow, in what going to be a massive event for all involved.
This will be our first official exhibition of IL-2 Cliffs of Dover Blitz.
Here's THE BIG NEWS!
In a world exclusive, TFS is very excited to announce that we will be showcasing, and giving expo attendees the first opportunity to fly in the upcoming North African Theatre expansion!!
This is a major opportunity for TFS as we move towards the upcoming release of 5.0.
TFS's Pattle (marketing) and The Vino (special effects) will be on hand over the two days to talk about TFS 5.0, and meet as many of our loyal community as possible.
