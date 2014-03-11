Hi all,

I have been signed up for for alpha testing since the beginning but as yet I haven't been invited to join the alpha/alpha community. I suspect this may be due to the fact that my setup is quite specific, being as I have a home cockpit build and hope that it is not something that I said!

I hope that all that do have access are enjoying what they see (I know that you can't comment ! ).

I will keep checking my email and spam folders with fingers crossed.

Stinger

Sent from my SM-T813 using Tapatalk