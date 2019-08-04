Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Brunner CLS=E NG Force Feedback Yoke for sale NEW

  1. Yesterday, 11:29 PM #1
    Billd
    Billd is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    May 1997
    Location
    Kent, WA
    Posts
    69

    Default Brunner CLS=E NG Force Feedback Yoke for sale NEW

    On Monday I received 2 Brunner CLS-E NG Force Feedback Yokes. To my dismay, I discovered the yokes were not sufficient for my
    Flight Illusion C-182T FTD Cockpit which had FI FFB Yokes I was going to replace. Brunner had offered to refund the cost of the yokes .
    I would ship the yokes back at my expense. ($780.00) I paid $1,380.00 for each yoke.

    I decided shipping them back would not be financially feasable. I have decided to keep 1 yoke for my other computer and sell the other
    for $800.00 plus $89.00 shipping USPS.

    I checked on the warranty: The warranty would not apply to a second party who may purchase the yoke. The yoke will be shipped in the unopened box. Ship U.S. only Accept PayPal only



    Pm me if interested Bill Davis Kent, WA
    Last edited by Billd; Yesterday at 11:42 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Brunner YOKE "". SOLD """
    By taybuck in forum Swap Meet
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-08-2019, 12:29 PM
  2. For Sale Brunner CLS-E Force Feedback Yoke in Canada
    By taybuck in forum Swap Meet
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-07-2019, 09:50 PM
  3. Trying to contact Markus Brunner re: GA Traffic
    By cloudflyer in forum FS2004
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 01-12-2005, 07:52 PM
  4. Thrustmaster Afterburner Forece Feedback where is the force feedback?
    By noah_hath in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-22-2003, 02:58 AM
  5. Force Feedback. Dose any one know of a Yoke with Force Feedback.
    By mll in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-30-2002, 04:23 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules