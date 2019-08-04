Thread: Brunner CLS=E NG Force Feedback Yoke for sale NEW

On Monday I received 2 Brunner CLS-E NG Force Feedback Yokes. To my dismay, I discovered the yokes were not sufficient for my
Flight Illusion C-182T FTD Cockpit which had FI FFB Yokes I was going to replace. Brunner had offered to refund the cost of the yokes .
I would ship the yokes back at my expense. ($780.00) I paid $1,380.00 for each yoke.
I decided shipping them back would not be financially feasable. I have decided to keep 1 yoke for my other computer and sell the other
for $800.00 plus $89.00 shipping USPS.
I checked on the warranty: The warranty would not apply to a second party who may purchase the yoke. The yoke will be shipped in the unopened box. Ship U.S. only Accept PayPal only
Pm me if interested Bill Davis Kent, WA
