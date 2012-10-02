Thread: Floating through the skies of FS2004, the search for realism continues!

Hey everyone,
I hope you all have a great day.
I'm still not able to upgrade to a newer sim so the road to achieve a "realistic" FS9 continues.
They had to be scaled down sadly, but here are some screenshots, enjoy!
Yes, I love the classic 747.. did you notice already?
List of addons seen in the pictures:
- CLS 747 (made the PH-BUI repaint myself, it is not available (yet))
- Manfred Jahn C47 FS9 version (Freeware)
- Wilco 737
- REX Overdrive
- NL2000 v3SE (Freeware)
- Aerosoft Amsterdam Schiphol
- Flightzone Portland
- FSRealWX Lite (Freeware)
- FSUIPC
- ENB Series (Freeware)
Bookmarks