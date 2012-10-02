Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Floating through the skies of FS2004, the search for realism continues!

    Stratocaster54
    Stratocaster54
    Floating through the skies of FS2004, the search for realism continues!

    Hey everyone,

    I hope you all have a great day.

    I'm still not able to upgrade to a newer sim so the road to achieve a "realistic" FS9 continues.
    They had to be scaled down sadly, but here are some screenshots, enjoy!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 417.7 KB  ID: 215577

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 264.3 KB  ID: 215578

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 334.9 KB  ID: 215579

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 221.6 KB  ID: 215580

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 311.8 KB  ID: 215581

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 214.6 KB  ID: 215582

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 268.6 KB  ID: 215583

    Yes, I love the classic 747.. did you notice already?

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 8.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 243.9 KB  ID: 215584

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 9.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 233.3 KB  ID: 215585


    List of addons seen in the pictures:

    - CLS 747 (made the PH-BUI repaint myself, it is not available (yet))
    - Manfred Jahn C47 FS9 version (Freeware)
    - Wilco 737
    - REX Overdrive
    - NL2000 v3SE (Freeware)
    - Aerosoft Amsterdam Schiphol
    - Flightzone Portland
    - FSRealWX Lite (Freeware)
    - FSUIPC
    - ENB Series (Freeware)
    Flight Simulator 2004 | i7-6700HQ @ 3.4 Ghz | Nvidia GTX960m | 8GB DDR4 RAM | 1TB HDD
    Macroburst
    

    Your shots look good!
    Safe skies!
