Hello everyone
I have built a P-51 pit, shown here in the cockpit builders section, and have almost all of the sim controls linked to buttons. I'm using W10 and the latest P3Dv4. Where I'm struggling is when interacting with ATC.
I can reply to the numbered items as I have buttons setup for 1-0 in FSUIPC. What I can't figure out is how to set a button for the "back', "previous", or "next" options.
I have tried to trace the action for those options in FSUIPC, LINDA and SPAD.neXt with no luck. I also tried a mouse macro in FSUIPC but it did not recognize the selection like it does a switch or button.
Can anyone offer a solution?
Thanks
Ed
