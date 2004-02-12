Thread: Mission Briefing - font / text size?

Results 1 to 5 of 5

Mission Briefing - font / text size?

    Hi Peeps is there anyway to change the font and text size used by FSX in the mission briefing notes on the kneeboard?
    Cheers
    Mick
    Yes, it's in "style.css" which should be in the Microsoft Flight Simulator X\Missions\Common folder. Make a backup of style.css first so you can revert if you mess it up. Start Notepad and drag style.css into the open Notepad window. Probably most relevant would be:

    Code:
    .article-bodycopy {
	font-size: 8pt;
    and:
    Code:
    .BRFbodycopy {
	font-size: 9pt;
    Try changing those to font-size: 12pt; and see if that helps.

    I doubt this will have any effect on 3rd party missions as they most likely won't use the MS style sheet to set these parameters.

    Jim
    Thanks jim much appreciated
    Hi Jim sorry to say it doesnt work?
    I have added a long list of my addon airport scenery to the 'nobrief' htm in UIRES, they show up under ALT>Aircraft>Kneeboard>Briefing when in the game but the text is too big and it appears 'Briefing' text is on wordwrap by default. I was attempting to reduce the font size so the list would appear normally. Sadly reducing the text size (9pt to 6pt) in the style.css headings given has no effect.
    That one isn't tied to the style.css so you'd have to treat it as straight html and put <font size=2> at the beginning of your added text and </font> at the end.


    Code:
    <HTML>
<META HTTP-EQUIV="Content-Type" CONTENT="text/html; charset=iso-8859-1">
<BODY>
<font size=2>
Addon airport #1
<p>
Addon airport #2
<p>
Addon airport #3
<p>
etc.
</font>
</BODY>
</HTML>

    You may have to play with the size because "size" and "pt" produce different results, size=6 is rather large where 6pt is quite small.
