Thread: Honda Jet Preview

  Today, 07:55 PM #1
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Cool Honda Jet Preview

    Someone mentioned this was in the library. Just had to add it!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 118.8 KB  ID: 215557

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 199.4 KB  ID: 215558

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 194.6 KB  ID: 215559

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 97.8 KB  ID: 215560

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 102.8 KB  ID: 215561
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports

  Today, 08:08 PM #2
    Downwind66
    Default

    That's Michael's (Rupert) pride and joy! Looks like fun!

    Rick
  Today, 08:32 PM #3
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Default

    Hey David, welcome to my world!! This is my favorite freeware download ever!!!! I'm thrilled you have finally found it!! And the rest of you who haven't downloaded it, shame on you!!

    Michael
  Today, 08:48 PM #4
    peer01's Avatar
    peer01
    Default

    please check this: (sound on please)

    https://www.facebook.com/combatlearj...2MjYwMzg4MjY3/
  Today, 08:56 PM #5
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Default

    I remember now Michael. Glad you mentioned it. Definitely fun to fly for the short time I had. Looking forward to a long flight. Thanks for reminding me Rick!
  Today, 08:58 PM #6
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Default

    LMAO! You are just not right. Too funny
