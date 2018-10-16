Thread: Failuer to add addon texture to aircraft

Operating windows 10 and having added many texture repaints to other aircraft. To brt_v10x I cannot get texture Yukon cc106 to display
Operating windows 10 and having added many texture repaints to other aircraft. To brt_v10x I cannot get texture Yukon cc106 to display
Looks like a major brain flatulence on the maker of that Yukon CC.106 texture package. In your aircraft.cfg of the JBK Britannia the [Fltsim.6] should look like this:
[fltsim.6]
title=Canadair Yukon CC.106
sim=JBK Britannia
model=
panel=
sound=
texture=Yukon CC.106 (Not Yukon CC1.)
kb_checklists=
kb_reference=britannia_ref
atc_id=AF501
ui_manufacturer=Canadair
ui_type=Yukon CC.106
ui_variation=AF501
atc_heavy=0
atc_airline=RCAF
atc_flight_number=1958
description=Canadair Yukon Long range strategic transport
Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers
Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
Bookmarks