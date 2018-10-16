Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Failuer to add addon texture to aircraft

  1. Today, 05:02 PM #1
    bmw1984
    bmw1984 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Nepean, Ontario, Canada.
    Posts
    219

    Default Failuer to add addon texture to aircraft

    Operating windows 10 and having added many texture repaints to other aircraft. To brt_v10x I cannot get texture Yukon cc106 to display
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:32 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,411

    Default

    Looks like a major brain flatulence on the maker of that Yukon CC.106 texture package. In your aircraft.cfg of the JBK Britannia the [Fltsim.6] should look like this:


    [fltsim.6]
    title=Canadair Yukon CC.106
    sim=JBK Britannia
    model=
    panel=
    sound=
    texture=Yukon CC.106 (Not Yukon CC1.)
    kb_checklists=
    kb_reference=britannia_ref
    atc_id=AF501
    ui_manufacturer=Canadair
    ui_type=Yukon CC.106
    ui_variation=AF501
    atc_heavy=0
    atc_airline=RCAF
    atc_flight_number=1958
    description=Canadair Yukon Long range strategic transport
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Add-ons for FSX-SE question... can I add just add my old FSX add-ons?
    By Clutch Cargo in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 10-16-2018, 12:31 PM
  2. Unable to add new add-on scenery and texture in FSX, FSX do not read them/see them
    By Mumrik in forum FSX
    Replies: 27
    Last Post: 09-14-2015, 01:59 PM
  3. Add my addon Aircraft to Scenery
    By joaoalbuquerque in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 05-27-2011, 10:19 PM
  4. FS2002 addon scenery folder : Obligation to put all addon scenery in this folder, Is this true ?
    By VANHEES in forum FS2002
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 01-16-2002, 06:21 PM
  5. add ons add ons add ons FOR 2002... submit what u have
    By judesman in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-04-2002, 12:02 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules