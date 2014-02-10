Thread: Multiple Request Looking for Specific aircraft

There are Midway Airlines liveries for the Overland A320 and TDS 737-700 in the library here, search for sms_a320_mdw.zip and tds_b737_midway.zip.
There's a Northwest livery for the QualityWings BAE 146: http://www.qualitywingssim.com/146.html
