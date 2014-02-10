Thread: Multiple Request Looking for Specific aircraft

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Multiple Request Looking for Specific aircraft

    posrateofclimb
    Default Multiple Request Looking for Specific aircraft

    I am running FSX: Steam Edition, I have FOREVER been searching for the following aircraft and Liveries....

    1. Midway Airlines (Logo at time of airline closure (Blue "M" on Yellow Livery))
    I'm Looking for the entire fleet
    CRJ-200--------Fokker 100-------Airbus 319/320------Boeing 737


    I cannot seem to find these anywhere does anyone know if there are (preferably free) downloads of these of know of someone that could create them??? I've looked for years for these. This was My favorite airline to fly on.

    2. Northwest Airlines (Any Livery 1990's thru Merger with Delta)
    AVRO RJ85/100 or Bae 146 I cannot find even texture files for this

    If anyone out there knows there i can find these of how to go about arranging to get these i would greatly appreciate it.
    tiger1962
    There are Midway Airlines liveries for the Overland A320 and TDS 737-700 in the library here, search for sms_a320_mdw.zip and tds_b737_midway.zip.
    There's a Northwest livery for the QualityWings BAE 146: http://www.qualitywingssim.com/146.html
