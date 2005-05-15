I'm experiencing a very odd behavior, suddenly after 100-200 ft AGL after takeoff, my C172 begins climbing at a rate that exceeds 2000 fpm because the VSI needle buries itself. During this behavior, my AI shows an upward pitch of 5-7 degrees, throttle is at 2400-2500 (all the way in), and no significant weather is in place. In other words, all systems are normal. My departure airport is KIDA (4744 MSL).
At first I assumed perhaps I had a significantly higher pressure system setup at 5000' MSL or something that might account for the sudden strange climb behavior. But nope, no such a thing is in place. Also, once I get to about 6500 MSL, things chill out and my climb/descent begins to act more normal. As expected in a 172, I begin to see about 700-900 fpm with 5-7 degrees up on the AI.
I'm using one of the stock C172SP's available in FSX under "Free flight".
Anyone else experience this issue? Or have any ideas what's going on here?
