Thread: FS2004 Cessna 172: Throttle Friction Nut?

  Today, 08:15 AM
    Arch Deacon's Avatar
    Arch Deacon
    Question FS2004 Cessna 172: Throttle Friction Nut?

    I have only been using FS2004 On Windows 10 for a week so please excuse what may be a newbie dumb question: I am using a gamepad
    and have set the LH joystick to Elevator, Aileron (X,Y axis). The RH one is set to Throttle axis (Z Rotation); and this
    works BUT, whenever I release it, the throttle sticks at 1500rpm or thereabouts (in the default Cessna 172).
    My question is: is there something like a Throttle Friction Nut, as in the Piper Cherokee which I used to fly, to lock
    the throttle setting when the control is released?
  Today, 09:18 AM
    lnuss's Avatar
    lnuss
    In many real C-172s there is such a nut, but I've never come across a control for it in the sim. Chances are you either have something in that gamepad's drivers or in the device itself. Perhaps there's a spring to center it?

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
  Today, 09:26 AM
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    Arch, you'd be much better off with a Logitech Extreme 3D Pro joystick:
    https://www.amazon.com/Extreme-3D-Pr.../dp/B00009OY9U
    Tim Wright
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.2GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 1TB & 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Asus K272HL 27" Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
  Today, 09:58 AM
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    Quote Originally Posted by tiger1962 View Post
    Arch, you'd be much better off with a Logitech Extreme 3D Pro joystick:
    https://www.amazon.com/Extreme-3D-Pr.../dp/B00009OY9U
    I'll drink to that! Oh, hell! I'll drink to the sun rising this morning!
    Mr Zippy

    Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
