Thread: FS2004 Cessna 172: Throttle Friction Nut?

I have only been using FS2004 On Windows 10 for a week so please excuse what may be a newbie dumb question: I am using a gamepad
and have set the LH joystick to Elevator, Aileron (X,Y axis). The RH one is set to Throttle axis (Z Rotation); and this
works BUT, whenever I release it, the throttle sticks at 1500rpm or thereabouts (in the default Cessna 172).
My question is: is there something like a Throttle Friction Nut, as in the Piper Cherokee which I used to fly, to lock
the throttle setting when the control is released?
