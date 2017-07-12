Thread: MD just has great lines.........

Recent afternoon trip in relatively clear skies.
Departure from Toronto Pearson Terminal
Waiting for runway clearance to cross
Lining up to hold for takeoff clearance
Takeoff power set and airspeed is alive
Departing eastward towards New Brunswick
Climbing up to cruising altitude of 30,000 ft
Captain has turned on the seatbelt sign as there is turbulence
Flight Attendants have begun to serve beverages as ATC has found a better altitude!
After a mostly smooth descent the chimes activate for attendants to be seated.
Gusty crosswind grabbed us right off centerline...
Right in to our gate for an on time arrival in Moncton!
Resurgo!!!
