Thread: MD just has great lines.........

  Today, 05:46 PM
    Macroburst
    Default MD just has great lines.........

    Recent afternoon trip in relatively clear skies.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 71.8 KB  ID: 215409
    Departure from Toronto Pearson Terminal
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 80.0 KB  ID: 215410
    Waiting for runway clearance to cross
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 155.5 KB  ID: 215411
    Lining up to hold for takeoff clearance
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 106.8 KB  ID: 215412
    Takeoff power set and airspeed is alive
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 106.4 KB  ID: 215413
    Departing eastward towards New Brunswick
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 28.6 KB  ID: 215414
    Climbing up to cruising altitude of 30,000 ft
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 8.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 46.4 KB  ID: 215415
    Captain has turned on the seatbelt sign as there is turbulence
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 9.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 79.6 KB  ID: 215416
    Flight Attendants have begun to serve beverages as ATC has found a better altitude!
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 10.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 149.2 KB  ID: 215417
    After a mostly smooth descent the chimes activate for attendants to be seated.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 12.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 105.2 KB  ID: 215418
    Gusty crosswind grabbed us right off centerline...
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 13.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 82.5 KB  ID: 215419
    Right in to our gate for an on time arrival in Moncton!
    Resurgo!!!
  Today, 06:08 PM
    NMLW
    A good flight in your Mad Dog Blair. I like the various perspectives of the captures. A good narrative to go with it.
    Larry
  Today, 06:38 PM
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Great flight and narrative! I really like the detail in the close shots of the reverser. I can see the rivets. Nice model you have there
