Hi,
I recently re-installed Traffic global onto fsx-se after an uninstallation due to unrelated errors. However, now it wont locate the simulator, and says paths are invalid.
It is updating the .cfg file on where to find the TG fleet but it is not actually finding the simulator when I run the set up, therefore wont compile the traffic. No matter how many installations I try it simply is not picking up on the fact FSX-SE is there.
It was not an issue before. All the suggestions JF have given me are not working
Anyone facing/faced anything similar?
