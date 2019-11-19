Thread: (MPTO) Panama City to (KHRL) Harlingen, Texas

Another long night flight in a Lear. Stretched it a bit on the fuel.
PART 1
The Route:
I guess I redlined the engines
I didn't enhance this picture, wanted to keep the moon detail.
Please see PART 2
PART 2
Approach and landing to Harlingen, TX. Bumpy ride to touchdown
Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)
REX Worldwide Airports HD
AS16 + ASCA
ORBX Global BASE
ORBX Freeware Airports
Forum Rules
Bookmarks