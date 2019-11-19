Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: (MPTO) Panama City to (KHRL) Harlingen, Texas

    Default (MPTO) Panama City to (KHRL) Harlingen, Texas

    Another long night flight in a Lear. Stretched it a bit on the fuel.

    PART 1

    The Route:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 225.7 KB  ID: 215391

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 79.3 KB  ID: 215392

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 102.1 KB  ID: 215393

    I guess I redlined the engines

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 85.4 KB  ID: 215394

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 90.9 KB  ID: 215395

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 69.0 KB  ID: 215396

    I didn't enhance this picture, wanted to keep the moon detail.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 18.5 KB  ID: 215397

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 91.4 KB  ID: 215398

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 84.7 KB  ID: 215399

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 42.7 KB  ID: 215400

    Please see PART 2
    Default

    PART 2

    Approach and landing to Harlingen, TX. Bumpy ride to touchdown

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 93.7 KB  ID: 215401

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 90.2 KB  ID: 215402

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 86.0 KB  ID: 215403

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 66.0 KB  ID: 215404

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 73.0 KB  ID: 215405

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 56.3 KB  ID: 215406

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 101.4 KB  ID: 215407

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr018.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 64.9 KB  ID: 215408
