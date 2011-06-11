Thread: FSX Learjet 45 GPS Autopilot Issue

Hi,
Just started playing FSX - getting back into flight simulation for the first time since I was a kid. I thought I'd got my head around the Learjet controls for the autopilot and the GPS as I've managed a few succesful IFR flights and a couple of successful ILS landings. However, I just took off on another flight and I can't get the Learjet to follow the GPS anymore, it keeps vearing off to the right - as you can see, much to the annoyance of ATC.
This is the first time I've taken off straight away again after an ILS landing and refuel (as opposed to going back to main menu and setting up a new flight) so wondering if I've failed to reset something correctly?
Any hints gatefully received!
Mark
