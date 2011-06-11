Thread: FSX Learjet 45 GPS Autopilot Issue

Results 1 to 2 of 2

FSX Learjet 45 GPS Autopilot Issue

    fbjimmy
    Hi,

    Just started playing FSX - getting back into flight simulation for the first time since I was a kid. I thought I'd got my head around the Learjet controls for the autopilot and the GPS as I've managed a few succesful IFR flights and a couple of successful ILS landings. However, I just took off on another flight and I can't get the Learjet to follow the GPS anymore, it keeps vearing off to the right - as you can see, much to the annoyance of ATC.

    This is the first time I've taken off straight away again after an ILS landing and refuel (as opposed to going back to main menu and setting up a new flight) so wondering if I've failed to reset something correctly?

    Any hints gatefully received!

    Mark
    mrzippy
    If you want to follow the GPS, then be sure to turn the NAV/GPS switch to GPS or just make sure the NAV light is off on the GPS. Also you can file a GPS flight plan. When Flying IFR and using ATC for directions, they will have you make some turns every which way but loose to keep you on course.

    Be sure to make your responses to ATC in a timely manner or they will drop you like a hot potato.
