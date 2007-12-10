Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: My European Airlines (EA) Kept Working Meanwhile!

    Default My European Airlines (EA) Kept Working Meanwhile!

    Okay!, those WW2 warplanes for my collection were fine. But!, that did not forbid my European Airlines (EA) Boeings of keeping on their scheduled lines! Kidding; didn't really flew except in my mind
    Here is a flight from Zagreb, Croatia to Rome Fiumicino with the Boeing 737-200




    All cleared at the tarmac of Zagreb Pleso Intl, or Franjo-Tuđman (LDZA)



    Prepare for takeoff! (runway 23)



    Pax view on the climb



    Cruising at FL 240



    Our descent brought us above Rome



    Turning to intercept the ILS!



    After landing procedure and checklist



    We just arrived at the gate at Rome Fiumicino (or da Vinci–Fiumicino), LIRF. All moving around the plane

    -- all my flights with:
    .boxed FSX Gold Edition with the Acceleration Pack
    .my plane, a Cantu/Kittyhawk Boeing 737-200ADV I tweaked under several aspects, and made liveries for; using the ENBSeries for FSX freeware to improve light bloom from inside the flightdeck, the pax or outside views
    .some miscellaneous freeware improvements (tarmac textures, pax window view, and the like with some airport aprons, taxiways and runways improved by me from the FSX default) and the airports I flew to/from improved with photoreal textures through the freeware FS Earth Tiles software
    .people on the tarmacs, my creation with personalized default FSX people
    .weather with http://www.plane-pics.de/fsxwx/home.htm FSXWX
    .the freeware shader adjuster rdart78 and textures set
    .flightplan, when needed, partly with the https://www.simbrief.com/ simBrief site
    .when needed flight doc with the e-AIP sites of countries concerned --
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France. i5 Intel processor, 4 Go of Ram, Nvidia GeForce 920MX, DirectX 12.0, and FSX Gold Edition with SP1, SP2. My personal flightsim website is at http://flightlessons.6te.net
    Default

    It is good to see your EA 737 back in action Gerard. Very nice shots of this flight. Well done.
    Larry
    Default

    Thanks much Larry. Me I'am glad too to fly again. Each time I saw your or others's posts, that gave me envy to fly, but not much time lately.
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France. i5 Intel processor, 4 Go of Ram, Nvidia GeForce 920MX, DirectX 12.0, and FSX Gold Edition with SP1, SP2. My personal flightsim website is at http://flightlessons.6te.net
    Default

    Nice cold flight Gerard! Love that aircraft and the window view is really awesome!
