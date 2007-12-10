Thread: My European Airlines (EA) Kept Working Meanwhile!

Okay!, those WW2 warplanes for my collection were fine. But!, that did not forbid my European Airlines (EA) Boeings of keeping on their scheduled lines! Kidding; didn't really flew except in my mind
Here is a flight from Zagreb, Croatia to Rome Fiumicino with the Boeing 737-200
All cleared at the tarmac of Zagreb Pleso Intl, or Franjo-Tuđman (LDZA)
Prepare for takeoff! (runway 23)
Pax view on the climb
Cruising at FL 240
Our descent brought us above Rome
Turning to intercept the ILS!
After landing procedure and checklist
We just arrived at the gate at Rome Fiumicino (or da Vinci–Fiumicino), LIRF. All moving around the plane
-- all my flights with:
.boxed FSX Gold Edition with the Acceleration Pack
.my plane, a Cantu/Kittyhawk Boeing 737-200ADV I tweaked under several aspects, and made liveries for; using the ENBSeries for FSX freeware to improve light bloom from inside the flightdeck, the pax or outside views
.some miscellaneous freeware improvements (tarmac textures, pax window view, and the like with some airport aprons, taxiways and runways improved by me from the FSX default) and the airports I flew to/from improved with photoreal textures through the freeware FS Earth Tiles software
.people on the tarmacs, my creation with personalized default FSX people
.weather with http://www.plane-pics.de/fsxwx/home.htm FSXWX
.the freeware shader adjuster rdart78 and textures set
.flightplan, when needed, partly with the https://www.simbrief.com/ simBrief site
.when needed flight doc with the e-AIP sites of countries concerned --
Bookmarks