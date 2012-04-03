Condition is Used. I got it with a bricked computer so I haven't been able to verify that everything works. I plugged it in and hooked the radio stack to the main box and they were able to connect properly. when turning the key the hour meter starts to turn so it most likely works. rudder pedals need a bit of work. also comes with twin engine throttle quadrant and original documentation. I'm selling it because it does not support my flight sim that I use. looking for at least $3,000
Google drive link to photos-
(https://drive.google.com/drive/folde...dZ?usp=sharing)
I can provide more information or pictures if requested.
