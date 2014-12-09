Thread: How to turn one aircraft into many?

Results 1 to 2 of 2

How to turn one aircraft into many?

    JonBuck
    Jan 2009
    Baltimore, MD. U.S.A.
    How to turn one aircraft into many?

    Question:
    What do I have to do to turn one aircraft, say a T-34 trainer, into several; each with its own call numbers?

    I have made Luke Fireld into a traininhg base circa the 1950s and want to create a training flight departeure of three or four T-34s at say 0930. So what do I do to make three or four copies with their own individual call numbers so that I can give them an AI Flight plan that has them calling Ground control for taxi instructions one after the other at 0930 (each with a different ID number)? I will then taxi out behind them for take off in the original T-34 When airborne I'll break off for my own airwork training. and they can go on to their AI field. Looking for the near-realism of a multi-flight takeoff.

    I tried a couple of times but could only get FS9 to load one AI T-34. What are the steps required?

    JonB
    ColR1948
    Dec 2014
    Manchester UK
    You need to edit the aircraft.cfg.
    Make copies of the original [fltsim0]
    then in [fltsim1] change the atc_id=0931
    then in [fltsim2] atc_id=0932 and so on

    Also in the Title=T-34 Trainer
    Title=T-34 Trainer 1
    Title=T-34 Trainer 2 and so on.

    Then make your ai flight plan.

    Look at the way the default Cessna aircraft.cfg is done then you may get the idea, see how it changes the 3 different paint schemes.
