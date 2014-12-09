Thread: How to turn one aircraft into many?

Question:
What do I have to do to turn one aircraft, say a T-34 trainer, into several; each with its own call numbers?
I have made Luke Fireld into a traininhg base circa the 1950s and want to create a training flight departeure of three or four T-34s at say 0930. So what do I do to make three or four copies with their own individual call numbers so that I can give them an AI Flight plan that has them calling Ground control for taxi instructions one after the other at 0930 (each with a different ID number)? I will then taxi out behind them for take off in the original T-34 When airborne I'll break off for my own airwork training. and they can go on to their AI field. Looking for the near-realism of a multi-flight takeoff.
I tried a couple of times but could only get FS9 to load one AI T-34. What are the steps required?
JonB
