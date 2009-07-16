Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: weather is the same

  Today, 10:08 AM #1
    ad7180
    Default weather is the same

    My program is downloading the same weather. My program is grabbing real weather but the same weather every time. When using the update the weather every 15 minutes it says error check your internet connection. When using static weather it will grab the same real weather from a year ago. Pretty much.......been raining in Cleveland for a year now. Seems like I have to erase a weather from its memory? I have tried erasing cookies and internet history three times. Any info would be greatly appreciated. I'm Thinking maybe when the Government shut down NOAA never fooled with that weather link again?
  Today, 10:29 AM #2
    Skywatcher12's Avatar
    Skywatcher12
    You already asked this question???

    The real time weather in FS9 no longer works. You can still have real time weather but need an external weather program for it like FSGRW.

    https://www.pilots.shop/cms/Ui/Pages...1-b3c70aee6034
    Mark Daniels
