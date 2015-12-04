Thread: Mouse pointer is black , also

You'll need to install FSX Service Packs 1 and 2 (SP1 & SP2) to cure this. You can download them both (and a few other goodies too) from this site: https://byteforge.com/simworld/msfs_files.htm
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.2GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 1TB & 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Asus K272HL 27" Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
Bookmarks