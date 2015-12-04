Thread: Mouse pointer is black , also

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Mouse pointer is black , also

    I am unable to hide the menu bar in FSX . It is greyed out .

    The mouse pointer is black until it is placed over a clickable button on the aircraft panel .

    Also when I select "go to airport" it loads to 64% and stops .
    The blue roundel stops spinning and remains as a static black circle .
    My new computer specs are.....

    Windows 10
    HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop 790-00XX
    Intel Core i7-8700 CPU 3.20GHZ
    RAM 16GB
    2TB HDD
    64bit Operating system
    nVIDIA GE Force GTX 1070 .

    Suggestions would be appreciated
    You'll need to install FSX Service Packs 1 and 2 (SP1 & SP2) to cure this. You can download them both (and a few other goodies too) from this site: https://byteforge.com/simworld/msfs_files.htm
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.2GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 1TB & 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Asus K272HL 27" Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
