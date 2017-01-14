Hi Everyone:
I have just reinstalled FSX, 737PIC Evolution, and I am looking for a plain text list of ILS frequencies for USA airports. I like to fly in and out of KMKE and KBOI. I think that we could start an Excel SS with listings if anyone else is interested.
Let me know if you want me to start an Excel list of ILS frequencies for everyone to enjoy. In the mean time I need help finding them.
Thanks for any assistance you can provide.
Maybe I missed something along the way, if there is a site with a just plain text file of ILS that already exists then please direct me to it.
Thanks again.
