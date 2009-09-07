Thread: KLM Ball and Stripes classic 1960s livery - Fleet repaints

Hey there fellas,
Back again.
I especially want to congratulate the Dutch members here, the enigmatic Peer, and the ever talented Jans. This year is the centenary year of KLM in regard to the start of operations. It was way back on 17 May1920 that the national carrier of the Netherlands made its first flight from Amsterdam to London in a deHaviland D.H.16 . So, also being one of my favourite carriers, I wish to dedicate these repaints to an airline from relatively small Netherlands which is a Giant in the annals of world airline and aviation history - KLM Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij N.V. Hopefully they will be around for another 100 years more.
I did these repaints, as it is my favourite KLM livery. Pure classic.
The planes:
DC-7C(F)
L-188C
Viscount 803
BAC-111-300
Continued..........................
