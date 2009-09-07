Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: KLM Ball and Stripes classic 1960s livery - Fleet repaints

    KLM Ball and Stripes classic 1960s livery - Fleet repaints

    Hey there fellas,

    Back again.

    I especially want to congratulate the Dutch members here, the enigmatic Peer, and the ever talented Jans. This year is the centenary year of KLM in regard to the start of operations. It was way back on 17 May1920 that the national carrier of the Netherlands made its first flight from Amsterdam to London in a deHaviland D.H.16 . So, also being one of my favourite carriers, I wish to dedicate these repaints to an airline from relatively small Netherlands which is a Giant in the annals of world airline and aviation history - KLM Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij N.V. Hopefully they will be around for another 100 years more.

    I did these repaints, as it is my favourite KLM livery. Pure classic.

    The planes:
    DC-7C(F)
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2a KLM DC-7F.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 99.7 KB  ID: 215284
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2b KLM DC-7F.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 140.0 KB  ID: 215285
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2c KLM DC-7F.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 122.9 KB  ID: 215286

    L-188C
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7a KLM L-188.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 170.9 KB  ID: 215290
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7b KLM L-188.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 158.3 KB  ID: 215291
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7c KLM L-188.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 116.9 KB  ID: 215292

    Viscount 803
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 8a KLM Viscount 803.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 113.9 KB  ID: 215293
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 8b KLM Viscount 803.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 317.1 KB  ID: 215294
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 8c KLM Viscount 803.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 181.3 KB  ID: 215295

    BAC-111-300
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1a KLM BAC-111-300.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 108.2 KB  ID: 215287
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1b KLM BAC-111-300.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 109.5 KB  ID: 215288
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1c KLM BAC-111-300.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 107.6 KB  ID: 215289


    Continued..........................
    Default

    ....................

    Dc-9-15
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5a KLM DC-9-15.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 99.1 KB  ID: 215296
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5b KLM DC-9-15.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 116.5 KB  ID: 215297
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5c KLM DC-9-15.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 124.1 KB  ID: 215298

    dc-9-30
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6a KLM DC-9-30.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 117.2 KB  ID: 215299
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6b KLM DC-9-30.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 291.3 KB  ID: 215300
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6c KLM DC-9-30.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 109.4 KB  ID: 215301

    dc-8-53
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3a KLM DC-8-53.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 307.4 KB  ID: 215302
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3b KLM DC-8-53.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 114.5 KB  ID: 215303
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3c KLM DC-8-53.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 141.2 KB  ID: 215304

    dc-8-63
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4a KLM DC-8-63.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 92.6 KB  ID: 215305
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4b KLM DC-8-63.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 166.9 KB  ID: 215306
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4c KLM DC-8-63.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 122.4 KB  ID: 215307
