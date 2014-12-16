ForeFlight 3D Flight Preview (Flight 2)
ForeFlight adds extra fun, excitement and safety to all flights. I used the ForeFlight app with the enhanced 3D review feature to preview the flight plan from Port Angeles to Skagit Regional airport for my next video (Pacific West by Air - Precision Approach into KBVS - Flight 2). This newest feature in Foreflight allows an interactive third-person view of the aircraft along the flight route from your selected perspective. The 3D review is an extremely beneficial feature for pre- and post-flight planning evaluation. The video length was compressed by accelerating the 10x and 20X previews up to 350%.
