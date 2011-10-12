Thread: I re-opened my South-African HUB (FSX)

I have several beautiful South-African repaints in my hanger, and didn't install any South African scenery on this computer so far. On my last PC's I had lots of SA sceneries, so it was time to look for some airports. I installed the airports of Cape-Town (including the iconic "Table Mountain") Bisho and Lanseria. Next step will be mesh, landclass and ground textures for the area's. Here's the first try-out: a take-off from Cape-Town Intl.
FSX Gold + Acceleration
Freeware Avro York
Freeware Cape-Town Intl. airport and the "Table-Mountain"
Freeware Drzewiecki grass textures
Freeware HDE-V2 clouds
Please click on the pics for a better view:
Thanks very much for looking!
Greetz!!
Bookmarks