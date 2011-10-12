Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: I re-opened my South-African HUB (FSX)

    Default I re-opened my South-African HUB (FSX)

    I have several beautiful South-African repaints in my hanger, and didn't install any South African scenery on this computer so far. On my last PC's I had lots of SA sceneries, so it was time to look for some airports. I installed the airports of Cape-Town (including the iconic "Table Mountain") Bisho and Lanseria. Next step will be mesh, landclass and ground textures for the area's. Here's the first try-out: a take-off from Cape-Town Intl.

    FSX Gold + Acceleration
    Freeware Avro York
    Freeware Cape-Town Intl. airport and the "Table-Mountain"
    Freeware Drzewiecki grass textures
    Freeware HDE-V2 clouds

    Please click on the pics for a better view:
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 01.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 253.4 KB  ID: 215243

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 02.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 252.9 KB  ID: 215244

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 03.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 263.9 KB  ID: 215245

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 04.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 260.9 KB  ID: 215246

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 05.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 241.8 KB  ID: 215247

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 06.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 243.8 KB  ID: 215248

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 07.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 245.9 KB  ID: 215249

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 08.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 252.6 KB  ID: 215250

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 09.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 256.7 KB  ID: 215251

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 10.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 245.2 KB  ID: 215252

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 11.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 259.6 KB  ID: 215253

    Thanks very much for looking!
    Greetz!!
    Default

    Great shots Jan!!

    Plus a wonderful display of freeware!! Says the guy who regularly melts his credit card buying ORBX scenery.

    Michael
