Thread: Short flight with a canoe

Short flight with a canoe

    A short flight from Stewart SPB (CAC9) to Kincolith SPB (CBA3) at the mouth of the Nass Bay, in a Lionheart Creations Fairchild 24.

    Quick edit: I forgot to mention this is not the "default" canoe that comes with the Fairchild, I tweaked the .dds a little so it looks like I could afford an *upgraded* model!

    When flying a canoe in FSX please ensure it is properly strapped down:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: stewart_spb001.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 141.5 KB  ID: 215240

    Taking off from Stewart:
    Click image for larger version.  Name: stewart_spb002.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 167.2 KB  ID: 215239

    Click image for larger version.  Name: stewart_spb003.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 217.9 KB  ID: 215238

    Click image for larger version.  Name: stewart_spb004.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 191.7 KB  ID: 215237

    Checking out the glacier!:
    Click image for larger version.  Name: stewart_spb005.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 236.7 KB  ID: 215236

    Destination just around the bend ahead:
    Click image for larger version.  Name: stewart_spb006.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 180.6 KB  ID: 215235

    the bend:
    Click image for larger version.  Name: stewart_spb007.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 217.9 KB  ID: 215234

    Arriving at Kincolith:
    Click image for larger version.  Name: stewart_spb008.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 113.4 KB  ID: 215233

    At the dock:
    Click image for larger version.  Name: stewart_spb009.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 150.1 KB  ID: 215232

    Hope you enjoyed!
    Gary
    Gary
    Gary - Very nice presentation! Great aircraft and the scenery is superb!

    Rick
    Great post Gary, pics are all outstanding! Will you stay away from Amsterdam with that canoe!
    Gary - Very nice presentation! Great aircraft and the scenery is superb!

    Thank you Rick! The Fairchild is my go to plane for leisure flying! And the scenery is to many Orbx products than I can recall!

    Thank you Jan!
    Hey Gary,

    That fancy canoe is truly over the top!! Great scenery as well!! And like you, I don't even want to know how much ORBX scenery I've bought over the years!!

    BTW: Jan, that canoe might be considered an essential when you attempt to fly over the water!!

    Michael
    Yeah, but not through my roof!
