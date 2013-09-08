Thread: Short flight with a canoe

A short flight from Stewart SPB (CAC9) to Kincolith SPB (CBA3) at the mouth of the Nass Bay, in a Lionheart Creations Fairchild 24.
Quick edit: I forgot to mention this is not the "default" canoe that comes with the Fairchild, I tweaked the .dds a little so it looks like I could afford an *upgraded* model!
When flying a canoe in FSX please ensure it is properly strapped down:
Taking off from Stewart:
Checking out the glacier!:
Destination just around the bend ahead:
the bend:
Arriving at Kincolith:
At the dock:
Hope you enjoyed!
Gary
