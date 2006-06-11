Has anyone ever worked on a Tacit Blue addon for FSX? Preferably as a freeware addon? I think it would make a great addition to my library of aircraft addons. For those of you who don't know. Tacit Blue was a stealth tech demonstrator developed & flown in the mid 1980â€™s by Northrop. It eventually led to stealth technology that was later used in the B-2 bomber. If nobody is working on one or planning one I may try making the addon myself & posting it on FlyAwaySim for free with full VR cockpit & everything.
Bookmarks