Hi all,
When I've only got a couple of mins available and I need to unwind, I often just buzz the strip in Las Vegas at night. I like the lights and trying to navigate my helicopter through. I hope to visit Las Vegas (all the way from Australia) in the next two years.
Something that has irked me is the Statue of Liberty at the New York New York hotel. It's all black at night. See attached image.
I've tried to confirm if this is a bug (or just isolated to my set up), but there appears to be no information on this on google. I've tried googling images to see if anyone else has taken screenshots to confirm this bug, but the few images I found are inconclusive.
So can anyone confirm if they see the same thing in their FSX set up? Trying to confirm if this is a bug. If so, are there any known fixes?
Ta!
Trent
