Thread: Another plane designed to replace the DC-3: the Ambassador (FSX)

Another plane designed to replace the DC-3: the Ambassador (FSX)

    Default Another plane designed to replace the DC-3: the Ambassador (FSX)

    The Ambassador had its origin in 1943 as a requirement identified by the Brabazon Committee for a twin-engined, short to medium-haul replacement for the Douglas DC-3. Airspeed Ltd. was asked to prepare an unpressurised design in the 14.5 ton gross weight class, using two Bristol Hercules radial engines. The result was this beautiful (and very British) design.
    Here it is on a virtual take-off from Biggin Hill.

    FSX Gold with Acceleration
    Freeware Airspeed Ambassador for FSX by Rob Richardson
    Freeware FS9 Centaurus soundset
    Freeware Bigging Hill airport scenery
    Freeware Drzewiecki grass textures
    Freeware HDE-V2 clouds


    Please click on the pics to enlarge:
    Thank very much for your visit, I hope you liked the old Gal
    GREETZ!
