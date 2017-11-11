Thread: Fsx, the moon, and the stars.

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Fsx, the moon, and the stars.

    luchana
    Have a nice day.
    I don't speak English, sorry for the translation.
    FSX, THE MOON, AND THE STARS.
    It is amazing that FSX is able to place the moon in the sky, and the stars as they are in reality.
    This is the point of view:
    Ibiza LEIB Airport
    Header 06
    Heading 260º
    05:00:00 hour
    12/27/2020

    The moon appears, to its right the Pleiades, and in front you can guess the constellation of Orion, exactly as it appears in the sky, seen in an application of the sky and stars.


    Tened un buen día.
    No hablo ingle, perdón por la traducción.
    FSX, LA LUNA, Y LAS ESTRELLAS.
    Es asombroso que FSX sea capaz de situar en el cielo la luna, y las estrellas como son en la realidad.
    Este es el punto de vista:
    Aeropuerto Ibiza LEIB
    Cabecera 06
    Rumbo 260º
    Hora 05:00:00
    Dia 27/12/2020

    Aparece la luna, a su derecha las Pleyades, y de frente se puede adivinar la constelación de Orión, exactamente igual a como aparece en el cielo, visto en una aplicación del el cielo y de estrellas.
    Skywatcher12
    Hmm...this was marketed as a new feature for MSFS.
    Mark Daniels
