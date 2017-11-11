Thread: Fsx, the moon, and the stars.

Have a nice day.
I don't speak English, sorry for the translation.
FSX, THE MOON, AND THE STARS.
It is amazing that FSX is able to place the moon in the sky, and the stars as they are in reality.
This is the point of view:
Ibiza LEIB Airport
Header 06
Heading 260º
05:00:00 hour
12/27/2020
The moon appears, to its right the Pleiades, and in front you can guess the constellation of Orion, exactly as it appears in the sky, seen in an application of the sky and stars.
Tened un buen día.
No hablo ingle, perdón por la traducción.
FSX, LA LUNA, Y LAS ESTRELLAS.
Es asombroso que FSX sea capaz de situar en el cielo la luna, y las estrellas como son en la realidad.
Este es el punto de vista:
Aeropuerto Ibiza LEIB
Cabecera 06
Rumbo 260º
Hora 05:00:00
Dia 27/12/2020
Aparece la luna, a su derecha las Pleyades, y de frente se puede adivinar la constelación de Orión, exactamente igual a como aparece en el cielo, visto en una aplicación del el cielo y de estrellas.
